Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 291,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -634.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

