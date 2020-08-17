Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 216,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 155,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,188,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

