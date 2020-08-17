Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 305.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 21,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,136. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

