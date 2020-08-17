Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $22.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $66.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.97 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $241.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $613,707.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 2,794,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $319.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.73. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

