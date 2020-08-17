Brokerages Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $28.00

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.29. 376,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

