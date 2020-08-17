Brokerages Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $52.25

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,424 shares of company stock worth $15,097,919 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Natera by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9,842.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

