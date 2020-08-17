Brokerages Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) PT at €99.00

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.23 ($117.92).

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric stock traded down €2.20 ($2.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €102.55 ($120.65). 717,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €99.49 and its 200 day moving average is €89.84. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.