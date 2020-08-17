Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) is RHO Capital Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

RHO Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393,999 shares during the period. Cara Therapeutics comprises approximately 31.0% of RHO Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RHO Capital Partners Inc. owned about 5.98% of Cara Therapeutics worth $47,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 57.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,319. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 61.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $366,665 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

