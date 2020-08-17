Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

