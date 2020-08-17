Carry Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $2.57 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,220,102 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

