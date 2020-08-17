Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim Buys 15,000 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 302,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

