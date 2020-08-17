Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim Buys 15,000 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CSPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 302,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.
