Castle (CSTL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $18,567.11 and approximately $13.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00799940 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00076304 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,906,431 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

