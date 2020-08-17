Catex Token (CATT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,895.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $96,095.58 and $1,895.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.05617765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.