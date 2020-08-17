CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.89.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CDW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. 15,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CDW by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 3,642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

