Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 187,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

CDNS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,858 shares of company stock worth $36,275,888. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

