Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after buying an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.00. 917,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,358. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.75.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

