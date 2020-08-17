Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

