Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 14,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,410. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.14.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

