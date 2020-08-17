CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

