ChainX (PCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $6.05 or 0.00049285 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market cap of $38.33 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.01851082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,337,850 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.