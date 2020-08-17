Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 1,897,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

