Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,893. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

