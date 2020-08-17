Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Codexis reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 154,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Codexis by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Codexis by 335.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Codexis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

