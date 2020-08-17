Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.
Shares of RFI opened at $12.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
