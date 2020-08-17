Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of RFI opened at $12.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

