Colin Shannon Sells 6,073 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $102.12. 157,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.