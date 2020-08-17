Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 573,723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Comcast worth $347,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 12,322,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

