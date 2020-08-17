Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computershare has a 1 year low of A$8.27 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of A$18.39 ($13.14).

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

