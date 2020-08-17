Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 869 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

