Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $281.05. 428,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,412. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.