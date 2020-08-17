Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 31.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Visa by 49.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 16,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

