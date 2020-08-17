Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $25.06 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

