Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 340,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 305,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 285,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,207,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

