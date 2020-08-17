Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $1.77 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.09. 851,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,701. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,196 shares of company stock worth $13,430,396 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

