Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 109,983 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,983 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. 13,841,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,377,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

