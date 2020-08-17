Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,909 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,973. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.