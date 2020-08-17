Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 1.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

CEQP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.70. 520,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.01%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

