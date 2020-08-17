CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.0110 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $47,305.67 and $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007282 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004544 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

