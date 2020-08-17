Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $1.88 on Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $104.90 million and $1.47 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00015368 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00152695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.01849628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

