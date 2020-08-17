CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 250 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 52.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $7.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.92. 6,471,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

