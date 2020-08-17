CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,876 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,092,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,771. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

