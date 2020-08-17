CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.00. 520,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,109. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

