CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,993,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

