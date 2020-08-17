CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Makes New Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SNP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 217,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,314. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

