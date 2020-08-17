CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 118,118 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 0.3% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.36. 28,248,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,613,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

