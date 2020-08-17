CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 1,916 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 175.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 92.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 926.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.64 on Monday, hitting $442.37. 1,966,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.17 and a 200-day moving average of $357.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $353,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,911 shares of company stock valued at $41,654,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

