CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,891,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

