CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 216 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. 310,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,782. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

