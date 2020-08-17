CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 362 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 18,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.07. 3,901,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,924. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

