CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

