CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,215. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $243.90 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

